Waukegan Park District to host Dandelion Wine Arts & Music Festival

WAUKEGAN – The Waukegan Park District will host the 25th annual Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine Arts & Music Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Bowen Park, located at 1800 N. Sheridan Road in Waukegan.

The festival celebrates Ray Bradbury with arts and music. Art vendors, including painters, sculptors, and photographers, will have their art for sale.

During the festival, the Arts Park Program will allow attendees to create art, the Haines House Museum at Bowen Park will be open for free self-guided tours, community organizations will provide free goodies and local resources, and Nightshade and Dark’s Pandemonium Brewery will be selling Ray Bradbury-themed beers, cocktails, and wines.

Ray Bradbury, born in Waukegan on Aug. 22, 1920, was an author and screenwriter in fantasy, science fiction, horror, and mystery. Some of his most famous works like “Dandelion Wine,” include references to his hometown memories of Waukegan in them. Bradbury passed away on June 5, 2012, and is honored in numerous ways in Waukegan.

The 25th annual Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine Arts & Music Festival will feature live performances from the following local artists:

• Noon to 12:45 p.m.: ALATS Dance

• 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.: Bill Tong

• 1:15 to 3 p.m.: The Blues Family Robinson

• 3 to 3:45 p.m.: Jessica Brown

• 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.: Doug Blake

• 4:15 to 5 p.m.: Rafael Mendez

• 5 to 6 p.m.: Jeff “Jazzman” Justman

Registration is not required to attend this free, family-friendly festival. For information, visit waukeganparks.org/dandelion.