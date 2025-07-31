Mundelein area man faces domestic battery charges

A Mundelein area man remains in custody after he was charged with domestic battery and possession of guns as a felon, authorities said.

About 8:20 p.m. July 19, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address on West Vernon Ridge Drive near Mundelein for a report of a battered woman found in the roadway, according to a news release. Deputies and paramedics found a woman bruised and battered.

Police allege the woman was punched and choked by Lenny W. Weston, 50, of North Sky Crest Drive near Mundelein, according to the release. The woman had lost consciousness and when she regained consciousness, she left the home. She was found by a good Samaritan, who called 911.

Deputies searched for Weston, but they were unable to find him in the area.

About 3:30 p.m. July 20, a sheriff’s deputy saw Weston driving in the area of Route 60 and Saunders Road in Lake Forest, according to the release. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and took Weston into custody in connection with the incident the previous day.

Weston has been charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation (Class 2 felony) and two counts of domestic battery (Class A misdemeanors).

During the investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned Weston, who is a convicted felon, had firearms at his residence, according to the release. A sheriff’s deputy requested a firearm restraining order and a search warrant to seize any firearms. Both requests were granted by a judge.

The firearm restraining order and search warrant was conducted July 22. Deputies recovered two firearms with extended magazines and about 230 grams of cannabis that was near the firearms, according to the release.

Weston was additionally charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 felonies) and unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 4 felony).

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to detain Weston while he awaits trial. The petition was granted by the court.

Weston remains in the Lake County Jail. His next court date was scheduled for July 31.