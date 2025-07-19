Police: Mundelein man, 22, had child sexual abuse videos, images

An unincorporated Mundelein man has been charged in connection with possessing numerous videos and images of child pornography, many involving children under the age of 13.

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives received a tip from an online social media network that a user of their platform uploaded child sexual abuse images from a device in Lake County, according to a news release. Detectives determined that the likely source was coming from a residence in unincorporated Mundelein.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant and conducted the search on July 15. Lake County Sheriff’s Electronic Detection Canine Enzo assisted during the search. The team located and seized electronics that contained child sexual images belonging to John C. Dressel, 22, of the same residence. Detectives say Dressel was not only possessing the child pornography but distributing it as well, according to the news release.

Dressel has been charged with two counts of disseminating child pornography (Class X felonies and seven counts of possession of child pornography of children under the age of 13 (Class 2 felonies).

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to detain Dressel in custody while awaiting trial.