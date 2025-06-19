Nicasa Behavioral Health Services is celebrating 35 years of Long Drives Saving Lives

WAUKEGAN – Nicasa Behavioral Health Service will be joined by community stakeholders, recovery advocates and allies to celebrate its 35th annual golf outing – Long Drives Save Lives – on Monday, June 23, at Glen Flora Country Club, 2200 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan.

Every year Nicasa raises funds to help support individuals and families throughout Lake County who are in need of lifesaving behavioral health and social services.

Nicasa is fortunate to have a growing committee of both new and returning advocates who help create the event.

“As we approach our 60th anniversary as an organization, I am more thankful than ever,” Chief Executive Officer Bruce Johnson said in a news release. “Long Drives Saves Lives is more than a charity golf outing. It’s neighbors supporting their neighbors and families embracing other families. In 35 years, we have transformed the lives of tens of thousands of people throughout Lake County with mental health, substance use and gambling support services and treatments. It goes to show anything is possible if we pull together to support one another.”

The day will include breakfast, a round of golf with lunch and an afternoon reception including a silent auction, awards and raffle drawings. All proceeds from the event support Nicasa’s behavioral health services throughout Lake County and surrounding communities. A tentative schedule for the day includes registration at 7 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 a.m., a shotgun start at 9 a.m., beverages and hors d’oeuvres at 1:30 p.m. and an afternoon reception, awards and raffle drawings at 2 p.m.

Foursomes are $1,500 and sponsorships range from $350 to $10,000. A portion of foursome registration and sponsorships that include foursomes is tax-deductible. To register, visit nicasa.org/event/35th-annual-golf-outing.