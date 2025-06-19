Juneteenth celebration planned in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – Lake County invites the entire community to come together for the 2025 Juneteenth Parade and Festival, a powerful celebration of Black freedom, culture and resilience taking place Saturday, June 21, in Waukegan.

The day begins with the Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m., stepping off from Waukegan High School’s Washington Campus and traveling east on Washington Street between Grand Avenue and Genesee Street. Spectators will enjoy a high-energy showcase featuring the renowned Elite Striders, custom low riders, motorcycles, local organizations and appearances by the grand marshal, Mr. & Ms. Juneteenth.

Following the parade, downtown Waukegan will transform into a vibrant community celebration with the Juneteenth Festival running until 10 p.m.

Festival highlights include:

• Main Stage, sponsored by BCU, featuring live music, spoken word and performances from local and regional talent

• A Kids’ Zone with games, face painting and fun for all ages

• A marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, nonprofits, food trucks and local artisans

The Waukegan Police Department will provide on-site support to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

“Juneteenth is a day to honor our past while celebrating our present and investing in our future,” event organizer Sylvia England said in a news release. “This is a celebration of freedom, unity and the richness of Black culture. We welcome everyone to be part of it.”

The Juneteenth parade and festival are free and open to the public. All are encouraged to join in this day of reflection, pride and community spirit in the heart of Lake County.

For more information, email 2025juneteenthlakecounty@gmail.com or visit juneteenthlakecountyil.com.