Mundelein to host free concerts in the park

MUNDELEIN – The village of Mundelein will be hosting free concerts in the park on Sundays through Aug. 17.

Concerts run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave. All concerts are free and open to the public.

There will be no concert July 6.

The events are possible because of generous support from Medline Industries, LP, the village of Mundelein and the Mundelein Park & Recreation District.

A scheduled food truck vendor will be offering items to buy.

Visit mundelein.org/622/Concerts-In-The-Park for full details and links to the performers.

The schedule:

June 15: Judson Brown Band; Julio’s Tacos is food truck vendor.

June 22: The Stingrays; Centenario Bellos Tacos

June 29: Mr. Myers; Centenario Bellos Tacos

July 13: The B-Side Band; Centenario Bellos Tacos

July 20: Dirty Looks Band; Serna’s Grill

July 27: Soul Sacrifice; Centenario Bellos Tacos

Aug. 3: Strung Out; Serna’s Grill

Aug. 10: Mariachi Internacional de Oro; Julio’s Tacos

Aug. 17: RealTime Noise; Centenario Bellos Tacos