Kirk Players to present ‘Wisdom of Eve’

The Kirk Players are proud to present the season finale of their 59th season, “The Wisdom of Eve,” by Mary Orr, with performances June 20, June 21, and June 22. (Photo by J Shuman Photography for Kirk Players)

MUNDELEIN – The Kirk Players will present the season finale of their 59th season, “The Wisdom of Eve,” by Mary Orr. Performances are June 20-22.

It is a classic play that portrays a riveting story of backstabbing and ruthless ambition.

The story centers around Eve Harrington, an aspiring actress who manipulates those around her to climb the ladder to stardom. The events of the play are put in motion when Harrington finally meets esteemed stage actress Margo Crane after waiting at the stage door for weeks.

“The Wisdom of Eve” is a unique work of art. Originally, it began as a short story and then became a stage play. Later, the story was made into the movie “All About Eve” and finally the musical “Applause.”

Director Anna Lieberman appreciates the play’s presentation of women, the era and theater.

“The show has very strong female roles that are navigating in a man’s world during the late 1950s,” Lieberman said in a news release. “It is a wonderful snapshot of that time period for women and theater in general. It is a mid-century model of the culture.”

The cast includes Marilee C.C. Rusiniak, Jess Motyka, Hilary Elizabeth Black, Richard Hansen, Jim Stahl, Terry O’Brien, Randy Margison and Barb Selvaggio. The management team includes Lieberman, assistant director Randy Margison, stage manager Susie Hill, assistant stage manager Bev Karns, technical director Michael Lieberman, set designer and set decorator Teresa Schryver, props lead Fran Hansen and lighting lead Patrick Blake.

All performances are at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 20 and June 21 and 2 p.m. June 22.

Tickets may be purchased through the Kirk Players website, kirkplayers.org, or by calling 847-521-6192. Tickets also may be bought at the door.

Founded in 1966, the Kirk Players is a not-for-profit corporation of volunteers with the purpose of providing service to the community through the arts.

Revenue from productions is invested back into the community to support the arts and art programs.

Based in Mundelein, the Kirk Players work throughout Lake County. The Kirk Players are looking ahead to their 60th anniversary celebration featuring three stage performances and special offerings from July through June 2026.