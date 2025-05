Spring into Summer Festival planned in Mundelein

MUNDELEIN – The village of Mundelein’s Beautification Committee will present the third annual Spring Into Summer Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Tighthead Brewery.

The free event is a celebration of gardening, summer fun and the vibrant community spirit that makes Mundelein unique.

Join the fun at Tighthead Brewery, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein, for a day filled with family-friendly activities, local vendors and entertainment. Enjoy food from local favorites Hay Botana and Pizzeria Deville while exploring fun exhibits.

Don’t miss the opportunity to speak with Master Gardeners and see and touch live reptiles. There will be plant and seed giveaways while supplies last and hands-on gardening activities.

Festival features include:

• Hay Botana: A variety of foods and desserts from chicken and pizza waffles to churro sundaes

• Pizzeria Deville: Wood-fired pizza and more

• Face painting and kids’ activities

• Dave Dinaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles from 2 to 3 p.m. This interactive reptile show will amaze the entire family.

• Exploring a public works vehicle and visiting the old No. 1 fire truck

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information and the full event schedule, visit www.mundelein.org/621/Spring-Into-Summer