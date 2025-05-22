‘Pure puppy’ ready to gambol into forever family’s heart

Venom is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 22, 2025. (Photo by Emma Gladfelter for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Venom says, “I’m playful and energetic, a ‘pure puppy’ as one of my dog walkers described me. Life is too much fun and there is no time to worry with all kinds of what ifs. Live in the moment, love with all your heart, have fun, run, play, maybe even do some agility. After all, you also have to exercise your mind, that’s the second half of living a great life and feeling nicely tired at the end of the day. It’s a pretty easy recipe, don’t you agree? Ready for new adventures with a sweet and affectionate dog, then I’m your pup!”

Venom is about 6 months old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure that staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.