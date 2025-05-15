Superheroes to take spotlight in new Dunn Museum exhibit

Comic book legend Alex Ross uses gouache paints to create vivid, lifelike portraits of Marvel and DC characters. His work will be on display at the Dunn Museum, June 29, 2025–Feb.16, 2026. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves courtesy of Alex Ross)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Dunn Museum is unveiling a new gallery space this summer with “Alex Ross: Heroes & Villains,” a special exhibition spotlighting one of the most celebrated artists in comics.

Known for using gouache paints to create lifelike portraits of Marvel and DC characters, Ross has helped elevate the comic book world to the realm of fine art. The exhibition runs June 29 through Feb. 16, 2026.

The Dunn Museum in Libertyville will host a ticketed preview event, “A Night with Alex Ross,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28. Guests will have the rare opportunity to mingle with Ross and enjoy a private preview of the new special exhibition before it opens to the public. Tickets are available at LCFPD.org/AlexRoss.

The 100 portraits featured in the exhibition capture each character’s individual attitude, naturally influencing their poses. Combining the portraits creates larger-than-life murals, transporting visitors into the perfect environment to strike a pose with their favorite superhero or villain.

The Dunn Museum, operated by the Lake County Forest Preserves, is expanding with a new 3,000-square-foot gallery designed to host large-scale special exhibitions.

“This new space allows us to bring in major shows we couldn’t accommodate before,” Director of Education Alyssa Firkus said in a news release. “Kicking things off with Alex Ross is especially exciting. It’s the most extensive display of his work ever assembled for the public.”

Ross, who lives in the area, said, “I am thrilled to join with the Dunn Museum again for this new exhibit. To see so many of my original paintings on display all in one place is very special. It gives me a new perspective on the breadth of my work, and I hope visitors enjoy the experience.”

The artist created three new portraits that will be unveiled in person at the opening of the exhibit and displayed exclusively throughout the run.

“This is a rare opportunity to see brand-new work by Alex Ross debut in a museum setting,” said Steve Furnett, exhibitions and collections manager at the Dunn Museum. “It’s an honor to share original pieces from one of the most influential comic book artists of our time.”

Access to this special exhibition requires an additional admission fee. Tickets will be available at the door.

“Alex Ross: Heroes & Villains” marks the second time the Dunn Museum has showcased the acclaimed artist’s work, following 2019’s “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross.” The exhibition supports the Preservation Foundation’s Every Acre Strong campaign.

Donations to the campaign help care for Forest Preserves lands to ensure they remain ecologically healthy and resilient for future generations.