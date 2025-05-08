Lake County Jail implements digital mail system

WAUKEGAN – Beginning May 27, the Lake County Jail will implement a new digital mail delivery system for all inmate personal mail.

The change is being made to enhance the safety of correctional staff, reduce the introduction of contraband and maintain a secure facility, according to a news release.

In recent months, there have been incidents of personal mail being used in attempts to smuggle drugs into the jail.

It is a growing issue faced by correctional facilities nationwide. In response, the Lake County Jail is partnering with TextBehind to digitize all inmate personal mail such as letters, photos and drawings.

Under the new system, personal mail must be sent to a centralized facility where it will be scanned and delivered electronically to inmates via their tablets, according to the release.

Effective May 27, personal mail must be addressed to:

Lake County Jail, IL

Inmate’s Full Name, Inmate Identifier

P.O. Box 247

Phoenix, MD 21131

Important guidelines for mail delivery include:

• Include the complete facility name (no abbreviations) and state

• Include the inmate’s full name and identifier

• Include the sender’s full name and physical address

• Only send personal correspondence such as letters, pictures and drawings

Legal mail, money orders, checks and other official or privileged correspondence should not be sent to the Phoenix, Maryland, address and must continue to be mailed directly to the jail in accordance with existing policies.

This update aligns with best practices adopted by correctional institutions across the country to prevent contraband from entering secure environments.

More information will be posted on the Lake County Sheriff’s Office website and provided to inmates.