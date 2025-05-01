Thousands expected to attend ‘Rosary for Hope’ rally

MUNDELEIN – Thousands from across the Chicago area are expected to flock to Baker Stadium on the campus of Carmel Catholic High School to participate in Rosary for Hope, a family-friendly rally at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4.

The event will feature numerous guest speakers, including former Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews, Chicago Bears Vice President Patrick McCaskey, the Rev. David Marcham, Vice Postulator for the Cause of Venerable Patrick Peyton and the Rev. Fred Jenga, president of Holy Cross Family Ministries.

While the event is being hosted at Carmel Catholic High School, the sponsoring organization is Crystal Lake-based Family Rosary Rallies. The founders, Chris and Michael Flood, stumbled upon a heartwarming vintage image online of Soldier Field overflowing with people united in prayer, shoulder to shoulder, reciting the rosary.

This inspired them to reach out to McCaskey, chairman of Sports Faith International (also a presenting sponsor), in an effort to reignite the inspiring mission of Venerable Patrick Peyton.

Peyton was determined to spend his life promoting devotion to The Blessed Virgin so that everyone could come to know the blessings available to those who turn to her with confidence and love.

Peyton promoted family prayer, especially the family rosary, in parish missions, on radio and later TV and his rosary rallies were broadcast worldwide. He convinced celebrities such as Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Raymond Burr to lend their fame to the promotion of the rosary and several of his famous Rosary Crusades drew crowds of more than two million people.

Peyton understood naturally what it means to be a man with hope to bring, and he lovingly coined the phrase “The family that prays together, stays together.”

He established Holy Cross Family Ministries in 1948. Its mission continues to this day to inspire, promote and foster the prayer life and spiritual well-being of families.

The event is free and open to the public.

Tickets are at www.familyrosaryrallies.org.