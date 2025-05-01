Gurnee Park District lifeguards earn award

Lifeguards trained on a range of emergency response skills, from water rescues to health care provider level CPR, first aid, AED, and emergency oxygen administration. Jeff Ellis and Associates, Aquatic Safety and Risk Management Consultants awarded Gurnee Park District the 2024 Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – Jeff Ellis and Associates, aquatic safety and risk management consultants, awarded Gurnee Park District the 2024 Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award.

This is the third time that Gurnee Park District lifeguards have received the top honor in the past five years, according to a news release.

Gurnee Park District has been with Jeff Ellis and Associates since the opening of Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center, 900 Hunt Club Road, in 2002.

“I am beyond proud of the work this team does every day,” Diane DeLorenzo, Aquatic Facilities manager at Gurnee Park District, said in the release. “One of the highlights of my job is to continue to support and guide these young adults as they evolve into community leaders. As we prepare for the 2025 season at Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center, we eagerly anticipate our staff’s ongoing commitment to safety and the outstanding work ahead.”