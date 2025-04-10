Furniture retailer Ashley opens in Gurnee

Ashley will celebrate its open doors with a Grand Opening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at the new location in Gurnee. (Photo provided by Ashley)

GURNEE – Ashley, the largest furniture store brand in North America, officially will open its newest retail store Saturday, April 12, in Gurnee.

The new 40,000-square-foot showroom, located at 6050 Gurnee Mills Circle E, will be Ashley’s 32nd store in Illinois.

Ashley will celebrate with a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at the new location.

The event will feature a DJ, face painting, light refreshments from local vendors, a bouquet bar workshop and giveaway prizes drawn every hour. The first 50 guests in line will receive a free Stanley Tumbler and one lucky winner will receive the grand prize, a 50-inch TV.

The interior layout includes the newest Ashley 7.0 store concept with a simplified, bright, open floor plan and fresh construction elements. Customers can experience Ashley’s new mattress gallery featuring Ashley Sleep, Stearns & Foster, Nectar and Tempur-Pedic mattresses. The showroom features complete lifestyle vignettes, down to the final detail of lighting, rugs and wall art. Product categories include bedroom, dining room, upholstery, leather, occasional tables, home office, youth bedroom, recliners, mattresses and accessories.

As part of its dedication to the community, Ashley will gift a furniture makeover to the Gurnee Teen Center to help create a more welcoming space for teens to enjoy during the after-school drop-in program. The program offers a safe and supportive space for teens to connect, partake in educational activities, learn new skills and have fun.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be the recipients of Ashley’s generosity and its first step into supporting the local community,” said Alexi Ragans-Stauffer, program director at the Gurnee Teen Center. “Some of our furniture is falling apart and Ashley is stepping in at just the right time with high-quality pieces that will make a real difference.”

The furniture makeover will commence this spring with the Gurnee Teen Center team working closely with Ashley to select pieces that reflect comfort and functionality. The collaboration ensures the space is thoughtfully designed to support the teens’ needs.

“Enriching the lives of others has always been a core value of the Ashley brand, and it always will be,” said Drew Maddux, executive vice president of people development at Ashley Global Retail. “When we open a store in a new location, it’s not just about business, it’s about becoming part of the community and making a meaningful impact. The Gurnee Teen Center is doing incredible work and we’re honored to support their mission in any way we can.”

The Gurnee store will employ about 10 people.

Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

