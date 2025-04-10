Bremer Team Easter Egg Hunt set April 12

Dawn Bremer gives a thumbs up as one of the special prize winners shows off his take during the Bremer Team Easter Egg Hunt in 2024. The second annual event is set for Saturday, April 12, at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. (Photos courtesy of Joe Cicero | McHenry Outdoor Theater)

LAKEMOOR – Get ready, young hunters: A sea of bright pink, green, blue, yellow, orange and purple ovals soon will dot the grass at the McHenry Outdoor Theater with a few special Easter eggs promising bonus prizes for those lucky enough to find them.

The second annual Bremer Team – Keller Williams Success Realty Easter Eggstravaganza is Saturday, April 12. Gates open at 10 a.m., with the hunt starting promptly at 11 a.m. at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 Chapel Hill Road, east of McHenry.

For added fun, each adult in attendance will receive a raffle ticket good for a chance to select an egg containing one of several donated gift certificates.

“More than just an egg hunt, the free family fun will include a visit from the Easter Bunny as well as opportunities for young attendees to test their building skills at a Home Depot Kids’ Workshop, and the concessions will be open at the Outdoor Theater,” said Dawn Bremer, owner and president of the McHenry-based Bremer Team. “Plus, we’ve added some extra excitement for the adults this year.

“This is a ginormous, fun-filled community event designed to bring families together to create lasting memories. We put out 10,000 eggs last year, and we’ll do it again.”

Bremer said the hunting grounds will be divided into age categories: 3 and younger, 4 to 7 and 8 to 10. Children should bring their own baskets. After collecting their eggs, participants will receive a candy bag put together by McHenry Villa residents.

“We’ll have some bags that contain candy and others that contain trinkets like temporary tattoos and small toys for kids who may be allergic,” Bremer said. “Each child will receive the same amount. It’s important to us that no child feels left out.”

After all the eggs have been found, children will turn them in and receive their candy or goody bag.

Special eggs will have prizes such as free popcorn or a night at the movies at the Outdoor Theater – open weekends as of March 21 – or a gift donated by the McHenry Meijer store.

Bremer said the first Bremer Team egg hunt last year was a terrific success and she and her team look forward to greeting families for this year’s holiday fun.

“We love to give back,” she said. “We are committed to supporting local families, building relationships and making a positive impact in the area, and this is another way that we do that.”

McHenry Outdoor Theater owner Scott Dehn said he also looks forward to the spring family fun.

“All the kids love going to an Easter egg hunt, especially the ones that are run well, which this one is,” he said. “Plus, this is a little more special because of the setting it’s in. You see the big screen as the backdrop and all these kids hunting for eggs. It’s kind of unique.”

Prize donors for the newly added adult component include the McHenry Outdoor Theater, Worldwide Traveler, Meat & Potato Eatery, Brunch Cafe, D.C. Cobb’s – McHenry, Jexal’s Pizza & Wing-Zeria, Green Peapod Thai Restaurant, Foxhole Pizza and Pub and Binny’s Beverage Depot.

The Bremer Team – Keller Williams Success Realty is a real estate brokerage with offices at 1218 N. Green St., McHenry. The firm is known for charitable endeavors such as diaper drives, supporting Kids in Need of McHenry County and its 30 Days for 30 Vets initiative, which, in conjunction with the support of numerous sponsors, is providing 30 home renovation projects free to 30 U.S. military veterans.