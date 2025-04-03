Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation on April 7

ANTIOCH – The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Danny Faulkner from Answers in Genesis who will share “What the James Webb Space Telescope Has Revealed about the Universe” on April 7.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The speaker is at 7 p.m. and there is a Q&A at 8 p.m.

Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

The James Webb Space Telescope is an incredible feat of engineering, according to a news release. Faulkner will describe the design and purpose of the telescope. He also will discuss how the early results coming from this telescope have disproved evolutionary theories about the origin and history of the universe and perhaps what likely lies ahead for the James Webb Space Telescope.

For more information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.