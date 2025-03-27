Live Music in the Parks schedule announced

Lake Villa Township Supervisor Dan Venturi (from left), Village of Lindenhurst Mayor Dominic Marturano, Village of Lake Villa Mayor James McDonald, Lindenhurst Park District Executive Director Dave Mohr, Owner of Raymond Chevrolet Kia in Antioch Mark Scarpelli, Lake Villa District Library Adult Services Outreach Librarian Meg Schmaus. Mark Scarpelli and team invited the Community Partners to a doughnut/coffee breakfast and tour of their brand-new dealership on March 7. He also presented a sponsorship check for $10,890. (Photo provided by Lindenhurst Lake Villa Community Partners)

LINDENHURST – The Lindenhurst Lake Villa Community Partners, which include the Lindenhurst Park District, Village of Lindenhurst, Village of Lake Villa, Lake Villa Township and Lake Villa District Library, announced the 2025 Live Music in the Parks schedule, promising a season filled with good music, fun themed concerts and a new Ultimate Taylor Dance DJ party.

The group welcomes Raymond Chevrolet Kia of Antioch back as the title sponsor. The Scarpelli family and their team, led by Mark Scarpelli, once again have demonstrated their commitment to the community with a sponsorship donation of $10,890.

“We are deeply grateful to Raymond Chevrolet Kia of Antioch for their continued support,” Dave Mohr, executive director of the Lindenhurst Park District, said in a news release. “Their dedication to enriching our community through the arts is truly inspiring and we are excited to work together to create memorable experiences for all who attend.”

This year’s schedule features diverse musical acts catering to all ages and musical tastes. From local bands to last year’s favorites, the 2025 season is set to offer unforgettable performances under the stars in beautiful park settings. The concerts will take place at different parks throughout the Lindenhurst and Lake Villa areas, providing the perfect backdrop for family outings and picnics.

The generous sponsorship from Raymond Chevrolet Kia ensures that Live Music in the Parks remains a free event.

For more information on the concert schedule, artists and event details, visit www.lindenhurstparks.org.