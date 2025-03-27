Kirk Players to present ‘The Jungle Book’

The Kirk Players is thrilled to present the family classic, “The Jungle Book,” as its children’s play this 59th season. (Photo by J Shuman Photography)

MUNDELEIN – The Kirk Players will present the family classic “The Jungle Book” as its children’s play in its 59th season.

The play, written by Joseph Robinette, is based on the book by Rudyard Kipling.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Mundelein High School Theater, 1350 W. Hawley St., Mundelein.

The play combines two stories in one, presenting the beloved story of Mowgli in the jungle and a parallel story about Kipling’s teen years at an English boarding school.

Director Jon Matousek connects the themes of the dual stories.

“Both are relevant and apply in today’s communities – the old story of good versus evil and the strength of being true, honest and trustworthy,” Matousek said.

Maddie Tomlin, who portrays Wolf Delta, expands on the important lessons of the play.

“It has good information for younger audiences to understand that even if you are different, you still belong,” Tomlin said.

Stage manager Jen Tomlin advises audiences to “enjoy the humor. There is something to laugh at and have a good time with throughout the show.”

She said Ben Fenton, who portrays the evil Shere Khan the tiger, “is having so much fun with the depths of the character.”

Lighting designer Martin Hill also is enjoying Fenton’s performance, noting, “He is so sinister and smooth.”

The Kirk Players were set to perform this classic during its 54th season in 2020. The cast and crew were far into rehearsals when just a couple of weeks from opening night, the pandemic brought the production to an end.

This season many of the same young actors have been recast, most of the management and technical teams are back, and the Kirk Players has come full circle to bring the beloved story to the stage.

Assistant director Jessica Rattanasena feels a personal commitment to the production, saying, “This show has been unfinished to me. It is a duty to the community and the characters to see it through to the end. It will touch everyone’s heart in some way.”

The cast of both adults and students from 15 schools includes Grayson Wright, Rey Wright, Luella Billock, Susie Hill, Patrick Blake, Luke Rush, Kristin Berry-Walters, Violet Arroyo, Anna Knop, Vinayak Pandey, Nat Brautigam, Barb Selvaggio, Marilee CC Rusiniak, Ben Fenton, Rebby VanSickel, Shara Wright, Spencer Sample, Martin Hill, Andrew Hill, Aria Arroyo, Alia Pandey, Olivia Paul, Bella Arcos, Maddie Tomlin, Xiomara Moreno, Anira Ramirez, Caryl Davidson, Grace Patrick, Sara Briggs, Blake Sample, Emilia Arroyo, Zoe Milakowitsch, Rebecca Thomashow, Layla Piland, Sahana Gogis, Morgan Briggs and Quinn McConville.

Like many of the Kirk Players children’s shows, the combination of young and old actors makes the show special.

Knop, who plays Mowgli, said, “This show gives kids a unique opportunity to work with adults on their parts. This allows them to learn new things and improve.”

The management team is composed of director Matousek, assistant director Rattanasena, stage manager Tomlin, assistant stage managers Mandy Stebbins and Jeanna Daebelliehn and producer Terry O’Brien. Technical expertise is provided by technical director Les Lynn, set designer Brenda Sparks, set decorator Teresa Schryver, special effects coordinator Gary Gunther, costume designer Susie Hill, choreographer Jeanna Daebelliehn, music designer James Torbeck, sound designer Natalie LaVoie and lighting designer Martin Hill.

Tickets and more information about “The Jungle Book” are available by visiting www.kirkplayers.org or calling 847-521-6192.

Founded in 1966, the Kirk Players is a not-for-profit corporation of volunteers with the purpose of providing service to the community through the arts. The Kirk Players is based in Mundelein. Revenue from productions is invested back into the community to support the arts and art programs throughout Lake County.