How to prevent the leading cause of death

Dr. Jeffrey Freihage, an interventional cardiologist with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

BARRINGTON – Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to a new report from the American Heart Association.

Heart disease has held the top spot since 1921, yet about half of the population is unaware of this silent killer.

It’s not just heart disease that’s taking lives. Cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, claim more American lives than all forms of cancer and accidental deaths – the second and third top causes of death – combined.

When it comes to cardiovascular health, prevention is key. Unfortunately, many people aren’t proactive about their health care.

“A large portion of the population does not seek medical care after their last school physical,” said Dr. Jeffrey Freihage, an interventional cardiologist with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. “They are not engaged in health care again until they are much older when issues arise. They might be feeling well in their 20s, 30s, 40s and even 50s, but there can be unseen damage done to the cardiovascular system.”

Freihage offers five ways to be proactive about your cardiovascular health:

Start with primary care. It’s important to establish a relationship with a primary care provider as early as possible. Routine checkups will help identify any issues as they arise. Eliminate tobacco use. While smoking rates have fallen in recent years, quitting smoking is still critical. Tobacco use causes significant damage to the heart and blood vessels. No matter how long you have been smoking, quitting still can have a positive impact on your cardiovascular health. Monitor blood pressure. Nearly 47% of U.S. adults have high blood pressure. If you struggle with high blood pressure, work with your provider to implement a treatment plan. Keep cholesterol in check. Talk to your health care provider about whether getting a blood cholesterol test is appropriate. The test measures total LDL (“bad”) and HDL (“good”) cholesterol as well as triglycerides. Based on your results, they may suggest lifestyle changes or medication to help you reach a healthy range. Manage diabetes. More than half of U.S. adults have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. Proper diabetes management is key. Some newer diabetes medications can even help prevent cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes.

“The good news about cardiovascular diseases is a lot of them can be addressed with early detection and care,” Freihage said. “Focusing on prevention can go a long way in decreasing the need for future interventions.”

