United Way of Lake County Board announces next CEO

GURNEE – The board of directors of United Way of Lake County has appointed Quinton Snodgrass as the nonprofit’s next president and chief executive officer, effective April 1.

He will succeed Kristi Long, who announced in November her intention to retire after serving as UWLC’s president and CEO for 23 years, according to a news release.

Snodgrass has served as UWLC’s vice president of resource development for the past eight years and has a proven record of success in strategic fundraising, resource development and community engagement.

His career spans more than 20 years in leadership roles within local, national and international health and human services organizations.

Snodgrass began his career at United Way of Metro Chicago after earning his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Butler University.

“Quinton is a visionary leader who is poised to advance United Way of Lake County’s mission to mobilize our community to action so all can thrive,” Joe Garnett, chair of UWLC’s board of directors, said in the release. “His background, experience and knowledge of Lake County make him the ideal person to help lead UWLC in its next chapter.”

“I am thrilled and honored to continue working with our talented staff, dedicated board, committed partners and generous supporters in my new role as CEO,” Snodgrass said in the release. “I look forward to building upon United Way’s impact bringing people and resources together to address our community’s greatest challenges.”