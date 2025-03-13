Lake County Sheriff plans St. Patrick’s traffic safety campaign

WAUKEGAN – To remind motorists of the dangers of impaired driving and to help keep streets safe, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a St. Patrick’s traffic safety campaign.

In addition to looking for alcohol- and cannabis-impaired drivers, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt use rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a tavern, keep safety at the forefront of your day and night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking impaired also can be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. Designated drivers: Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

Other important tips:

Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never OK to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.

Always buckle up.

The St. Patrick’s Day traffic safety campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.