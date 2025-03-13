Free admission for good cause at Dunn Museum

Donate a nonperishable food item or toiletry and enjoy free admission to the Dunn Museum during spring break. From March 24–28, your visit can help support the Libertyville Township Food Pantry while exploring Lake County’s history. (John Weinstein Photography)

LIBERTYVILLE – For the third year, the Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville is holding a food drive during spring break. Visitors will receive free admission with the donation of at least one nonperishable food item or toiletry.

The food drive takes place during special spring break hours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, through Friday, March 28, except for Thursday, March 27, when the museum closes at 8 p.m. The collected items will benefit the Libertyville Township Food Pantry.

“At the museum during spring break, every visit is an opportunity to lend a hand. Donate an item and enjoy free admission while helping local families,” Director of Education Alyssa Firkus said in a news release.

The Dunn Museum’s spring break food drive set a high mark last year.

“We welcomed more than 1,280 visitors and gathered more than 1,400 pounds of food and toiletries, averaging about one pound per person,” said Museum Operations Manager Alicia Fullerton, who teamed with the food pantry.

Nationally accredited – a distinction held by only 3% of American museums – the Dunn Museum cares for a treasure trove of history about the region. Lake County’s natural and cultural history is brought to life through a balance of interactive exhibitions, authentic artifacts, reproductions and audiovisual displays.

For more information, call 847-968-3400.