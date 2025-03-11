Sheriff’s deputies rescue people during knife attack

ROUND LAKE -- A man has been charged in connection with a knife attack in which he allegedly assaulted multiple people, police said.

About 11:45 p.m. March 8, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 35800 block of North Hillside Avenue, unincorporated Round Lake, for multiple 911 calls reporting a man inside was attacking people, according to a news release.

As deputies approached the residence, a victim jumped from a second-story window to escape the assault. The man was uninjured in his fall, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies forced entry and found several victims running from the offender, Juan A. Carranco-Salinas, 29, no permanent address, according to the release.

Carranco-Salinas was at the top of a stairway, armed with a knife with an approximate 9-inch blade. Deputies gave Carranco-Salinas commands to drop the knife, which he eventually did, but he then advanced to a locked bedroom door, containing several frightened victims, police said.

Carranco-Salinas tried to gain entry into the bedroom and refused to comply with instructions from sheriff’s deputies to stop. Deputies utilized a Taser to subdue Carranco-Salinas and take him into custody, according to the release.

Police say Carranco-Salinas allegedly became enraged after a woman in the home rejected his sexual advances. Others in the home tried to restrain him but were unsuccessful. Carranco-Salinas then allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and began chasing people inside the residence, police said.

Fortunately, no one was stabbed or wounded inside the home, police said.

Carranco-Salinas has been charged with six counts of domestic battery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was being held in Lake County Jail.