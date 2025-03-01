Gurnee resident identified as Waukegan homicide victim

WAUKEGAN -- The victim of a Waukegan homicide has been identified as a 22-year-old Gurnee man, authorities said.

About 6:45 p.m. Feb. 25, the Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded to the 1500 Block of Washington Street, Waukegan, for a report of a shooting, according to a Lake County Coroner’s Office news release.

Officers arrived and found an injured 22-year-old man from Gurnee. The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where, despite care and treatment, he was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit the evening of Feb.26.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Jorge Rogel of Gurnee. On Feb. 27, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Autopsy results indicate that Rogel died from a gunshot wound of the head.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department.