Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon March 11 at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest will be Sue Lawson Himmelblau, who will present an “Introduction to Film Making.” Lawson Himmelblau is a creative storyteller and technical editor with experience in documentaries, corporate and music. She has worked with celebrities and has edited independent films.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.