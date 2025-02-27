Johnson highlights ‘30 Wonders of the 30th District’ in her district

WAUKEGAN – State Sen. Adriane Johnson recently highlighted the exceptional people who work, serve and live in the 30th District with the “30 Wonders of the 30th District: People Edition.”

“The impact of each of these wonderful individuals adds value to our community,” Johnson, D–Buffalo Grove, said in a news release. “It is time we acknowledge them in a way that will engage and amplify the district.”

In 2023, Johnson highlighted the wonderful landmarks that make the 30th District such a beautiful community to live, work and raise a family. In the 2024 installation, she was able to honor and recognize the wonderful leaders who have dedicated their time to creating change, motivating, guiding and advocating for the people who reside in the district and beyond.

“It is my hope that this project enlightens all of whom it reaches to the wonders that the 30th District has to offer,” Johnson said.

Johnson recognized leaders, both youth and adult, in various categories:

Education: Principal Thom Koch, Maytee Diez, Tanner Siegall, Kendell Williams and Aishi Agarwal

Criminal justice: Pastor George Moore Jr., Police Chief Patrick Kreis and Trey Baker

Gun violence prevention: Trey Baker, Tierra Lemon, Dr. Donna E. King and Shawn Lewis

Environmental: Celeste Flores, Martha and Jeff Weiss, Eduardo Flores, Emma Wright and Eliana Bernat

Faith-based: Kim Gerena, Pastor Deric Capels, Jefferies Madrigal and Maritza Rodriguez

Athletics: Rena Lee, Dave Doerhoefer, Mike Jesse and Rishi Gupta

Health and human services: Cristina Cortesi, Wally Frasier, Varnika Maram and Jalen Piggs

Public service: Jennyfer Cordova and Kayshap Rajesh

Wonderful mentions: Sarah Grover, Sharon D. Epps, police officer Gary Grayer and Pastor Eugene Roberson

To view the 30 Wonders of the 30th District: People Edition, visit www.senatoradrianejohnson.com.