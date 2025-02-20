Round Lake set to join Metronet’s internet network

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Metronet on Jan. 16 announced a multimillion-dollar investment to build a 100% fiber-optic network in Round Lake.

Metronet’s privately funded investment will bring state-of-the-art digital infrastructure to the community, delivering internet speeds of up to five gigabits per second for residents and up to 10 gigabits per second for businesses.

“Metronet’s investment will drive growth in our community by providing another option for fast, reliable fiber-optic internet,” Round Lake Mayor Russell Kraly said in a news release. “Access to Metronet’s multigigabit speeds can help attract new residents and businesses to our area.”

Construction is slated to begin soon, with the first customers expected to receive service by early summer.

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet’s services can visit metronet.com/il/round-lake to sign up for pre-sale and construction updates.

Recognized as the nation’s “Fastest Major ISP” by PCMag for two years in a row, Metronet is committed to enhancing online quality of life for its customers.

Once construction begins, Round Lake residents will see Metronet trucks in the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days before the start date. Additional notifications, such as yard signs, will inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles, according to the release.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Round Lake area.

Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

Metronet has made significant investments across Illinois, building fiber-optic networks to serve Bloomington-Normal, DeKalb, Geneva, Moline, Oswego, Plainfield, Rock Island, Romeoville and dozens of other communities.

For more information, visit metronet.com/il.