Invitation to bid on 2nd phase of library project underway

LINDENHURST – Bid packets for the second phase of Lake Villa District Library’s outdoor space plan will be available after Feb. 24.

Interested parties can contact library director Mick Jacobsen at 847-245-5100 or mjacobsen@lvdl.org.

“We’re looking for the lowest responsible bid and hope to award the project in April,” Jacobsen said in a news release.

Phase 2 focuses on The Great Lawn – the library’s backyard – and includes a performance pavilion, shade structures, a walking path and other amenities.

Jacobsen expects the project will be completed in the fall.

View the outdoor space plan at www.lvdl.org.