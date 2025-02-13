Woodlands Academy team excels at Chicago Archdiocese math event

A team of six Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart students competed against students from other Chicago-area Catholic high schools in Division A at the Archdiocese of Chicago math competition held Feb. 1 at Loyola University-Chicago. (Photo provided by Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart)

LAKE FOREST – A team of six Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart students competed against students from other Chicago-area Catholic high schools in Division A at the Archdiocese of Chicago math competition Feb. 1 at Loyola University-Chicago.

The contest, sponsored by the Mathematical Teachers Association of Chicago and Vicinity, is open to all Archdiocesan high school students.

The Woodlands Academy “MathCats” team of juniors Tareneh Ragerdi Kashani, Maggie Glunz, Emmy Seliga and Maya Whiteman and freshmen Juliette Hopman and Eloise Li won two fourth-place honors in their division. One was an overall award determined by combining the scores from the “MathCats” individual and team tests. Woodlands also earned fourth place in the team event based solely on its scores from the team competition.

Among individual honors, Ragerdi Kashani’s perfect test score earned her a first-place trophy.

The Archdiocese of Chicago math contest, held annually since 1967, takes place at the end of Catholic Schools Week, which celebrates Catholic education in the U.S. Daily themes during the week typically include recognitions of local parishes, communities, students, faculty/staff/volunteers and families.