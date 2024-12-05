Hawthorn to host sensory-friendly Santa event

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn will host “Sensory Santa,” a sensory-friendly opportunity for children with special needs and their families to enjoy a visit and private photo session with Santa Claus in a calming environment before the shopping center opens to the public.

The event takes place in the “A Christmas Story” Santa set on the lower level in Macy’s Court from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8.

Attending the event is free of charge, but advance registration is required (one ticket per group/family).

Guests making an advance reservation will receive one free personalized phone call from Santa before their visit. All attendees at this event will receive a Barbara’s Bookstore gift card, a fidget toy, and an opportunity to enjoy a complimentary coloring station.

Professional photo packages start at $39.99.

To make a photo reservation, visit https://bit.ly/3FjM3a7.