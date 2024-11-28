Work progressing on Regional Operations and Communications facility

The new, 37,000-square-foot Regional Operations and Communications facility in Libertyville is on track to open in 2025. (Photo provided by Lake County)

LIBERTYVILLE – The new, 37,000-square-foot Regional Operations and Communications facility in Libertyville is on track to open in 2025. Construction is progressing with crews scheduled to work through the winter to prepare the building for operations.

The state-of-the-art facility will house three key agencies: LakeComm, the Lake County Emergency Management Agency and the Joint Emergency Telephone System Board.

LakeComm will serve as a consolidated Public Safety Answering Point for partnering agencies, municipalities and unincorporated areas of Lake County, covering more than 425,000 residents. It will handle 911 calls for law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services.

“With the opening of the ROC in 2025, LakeComm will be one step closer to completing our 911 consolidation efforts and providing state-of-the-art service to our member agencies,” Kevin Timony, chair of the LakeComm Member Board of Directors and Vernon Hills village manager, said in a news release. “This will allow us to achieve our overall mission of getting the right public safety resources to the right location, with the right information, in the shortest amount of time.”

LCEMA coordinates people, plans and resources to protect Lake County communities from disasters such as tornadoes and floods. The new building also will house the Emergency Operations Center, providing a modernized space for disaster preparation and critical, real-time coordination across multiple agencies.

“The ROC will offer essential protection from hazards like tornadoes, ensuring we can continue supporting our community during disasters,” Daniel Eder, manager of LCEMA, said in the release. “We’ll also be able to conduct advanced disaster-response training, improving readiness across our agencies. Co-locating with LakeComm will enhance coordination among emergency communications, public safety and emergency management.”

JETSB will support LakeComm with the latest technology and training resources. Earlier this year, local law enforcement and fire agencies adopted cutting-edge public safety software, which LakeComm will use at the ROC.

“The speed and efficiency of processing emergency calls will improve significantly,” said J. Kevin Hunter, chair of the JETSB and Lake County Board member for District 5. “By reducing the need to transfer many calls, we’ll be able to save valuable time and potentially, lives.”

Interior work is underway throughout the ROC. The solar array powering the facility is operational. Framing for the stretched fabric ceilings is being installed in the designated dispatch and Emergency Operations Center areas and drywall installation has begun.

Recently, members of the Lake County Board and county officials gave U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, a guided tour of the ROC. During the tour, they discussed the facility’s progress and unique features, emphasizing its alignment with Lake County’s sustainability goals.

Schneider’s support through the Community Projects Funding initiative enabled Lake County to secure $1 million from the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act for construction. Additional funding sources include a $2 million grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, a $5 million commitment from the Lake County Emergency Telephone System Board, a $30 million Lake County General Obligation Bond approved by the Lake County Board and contributions from Lake County’s Capital Program and the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We are deeply grateful for Congressman Schneider’s invaluable support, the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation’s grant award and the dedication of everyone involved in making the ROC a reality,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in the release. “This facility will bring together the latest cutting-edge technology and resources needed for emergency responders to protect our residents, creating a safer Lake County.”