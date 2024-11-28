Save-A-Pet to take part in GivingTuesday

Lucy is among the animals at Save-A-Pet in Grayslake that donors can help with their GivingTuesday donations. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – On this GivingTuesday, Save-A-Pet is asking all animal lovers to donate in support of its no-kill mission, which gives rescued cats and dogs a second chance at life.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that began 11 years ago and kicks off the giving season by inspiring people to donate on Dec. 3 and throughout the year.

Save-A-Pet has been participating in GivingTuesday since 2014 and has raised more than $150,000. In 2024, Save-A-Pet is hoping to raise $45,000 that will help financially support the rescued dogs and cats.

“The donations we receive on GivingTuesday are incredibly beneficial to our rescue and help in the care of our dogs and cats,” development manager Stacy Ellington said in a news release. “We cannot stress enough how much each dollar counts and how far it goes in the lives of these animals.”

GivingTuesday was launched as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past 11 years, the idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

To donate to Save-A-Pet this GivingTuesday or earlier, visit www.SaveAPetIL.org.