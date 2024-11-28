Judicial vacancy draws 23 applicants

WAUKEGAN – The Administrative Office of Illinois Courts has notified Chief Judge Daniel B. Shanes that 23 local attorneys have submitted applications for the associate judge vacancy in the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The vacancy is the result of the retirement of Associate Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak on Oct. 4.

The applicants include L. Kat Allen of Libertyville, Caryn A. Barone of Gurnee, Kevin J. Berrill of Lake Forest, James C. Bertucci of Libertyville, Shyama P. Chauhan of Lake Forest, Roderick A. Drobinski of Wauconda, Eric J. Kalata of Lindenhurst, Kimberly J. Lenzini of Waukegan, Karen G. Levi of Highwood, Craig M. Mandell of Highland Park, Deborah J. Menas of Libertyville, Sari W. Montgomery of Riverwoods, Terry A. Mueller of Lake Forest, Daniel Naranjo of Barrington, Gretchen A. Neddenriep of Third Lake, Jason A. Newman of Highland Park, Deborah L. Reece of Buffalo Grove, Stephen J. Rice of Libertyville, Lauren K. Rothenberg of Deerfield, Sang W. Shim of Hawthorn Woods, David M. Spada of Wauconda, Mary E. Stanton of Grayslake, and Donald R. Tyer of Long Grove.

Over the coming weeks, the candidates will be interviewed by the circuit judges and evaluated by members of the Lake County Bar Association’s Judicial Selection and Retention Committee. The Bar Association will poll its membership on all applicants’ qualifications.

This transparent process also allows for public comment, which must be submitted in writing to The Office of the Chief Judge, Lake County Courthouse, 18 N. County St., Waukegan, IL 60085-4359. Letters will be accepted until Dec. 20.

After the comprehensive review process, the nominating committee of circuit judges will select the names of two candidates to be on the ballot. All circuit judges will receive individual ballots with the finalists’ names and they will submit their ballots to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts in Springfield.

The Administrative Office will tally the votes and Shanes will be advised of the candidate who received the majority of the votes. That candidate will be installed as an associate judge with the 19th Judicial Circuit.