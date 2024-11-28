Gurnee to celebrate season with Holiday Lights

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, celebrate the joy of the season with holiday carolers, a craft station, s’mores, and special visits from none other than Santa & Mrs. Claus. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – Celebrate the joy of the season Dec. 5 in Gurnee with holiday carolers, a craft station, s’mores and special visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Holiday Lights – brought to the community by the Gurnee Park District in partnership with the village of Gurnee, the Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and Gurnee Community Church – will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Welton Plaza, located west of Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave.

The first 200 guests to meet Santa will receive a commemorative Holiday Lights mug.

This year, Holiday Lights brings added cheer with surprise guests Buddy The Elf and Jovie, new displays, free pizza from Jimanos, live ice sculpting and cookie and doughnut decorating.

Guests are encouraged to bring donations in support of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“We are so excited to collaborate with our intergovernmental partners, local businesses and community leaders for this event,” park district Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla said in a news release. “We look forward to working together to provide this fun family event for the village of Gurnee.”

Holiday Lights is sponsored by Gurnee Community Bank, Forest Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Honey Orthodontics and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Crafts will be located indoors at Gurnee Community Church.

Parking is available at Viking Middle School, Viking Park and Warren Township High School.

Old Grand Avenue will be closed from Emerald to O’Plaine during the event.