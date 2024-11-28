Gurnee Park District bids fond farewell to executive director

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District announced the retirement of Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla, effective April 30, 2025.

Kuruvilla has been a cornerstone of the district since joining as director of business services in June 1997. In her 27-year tenure, including 18 years as executive director, Kuruvilla’s commitment and leadership have left a significant mark on the district and the Gurnee community.

With Kuruvilla at the helm and through the teamwork of the board and staff, the Gurnee Park District has become a vibrant center of activity and community spirit. From the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center and the Hunt Club Park Community Center to the transformation of Gold’s Gym into FitNation and the beautiful parks and playgrounds throughout the district, Kuruvilla’s leadership has provided spaces where fun and fitness thrive.

In 2010, the district received the National Gold Medal Award for excellence, showcasing the district’s commitment to serving the community at a high standard.

During Kuruvilla’s tenure, the district experienced significant growth. Through careful management, financial sustainability has been achieved, while expanded programming has helped to bring new opportunities. Enhanced teamwork cultivated strong collaborations among district staff, board members and community partners.

Beyond the Gurnee Park District, Kuruvilla has been a dedicated advocate and leader in the field of parks and recreation. She served on several boards and committees, including as treasurer of the National Recreation and Park Association, judge for the National Gold Medal Award (2015-19), chair of the Park District Risk Management Agency Health Benefit Committee, member of the Illinois Association of Park Districts Joint Legislative Committee, board member for Warren Special Recreation Association and board member for HR Source.

Kuruvilla looks forward to traveling the world, achieving her goal of visiting every U.S. National Park. She also looks forward to spending quality time with family and friends, diving into good books and picking up fun new hobbies, confident that “the best is yet to come.”

“Parks and recreation have profoundly shaped my life,” Kuruvilla said in a news release. “Throughout my journey with the Gurnee Park District, I not only grew professionally but also watched my children thrive participating in programs and exploring our parks and playgrounds. This role has been so much more than a career. It has been a way of life, deeply intertwined with my personal and professional growth.”

The Park Board will select the new executive director.