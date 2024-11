HAINESVILLE -- Pursuant to the Open Meetings Act, notice is hereby given that at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 a lottery will be held to determine ballot placement for offices to be voted on at the April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election.

The offices up for election are three village trustee posts, each with a four-year term of office.

The lottery will take place in the Council Chambers of Hainesville Village Hall, 100 N. Hainesville Road.