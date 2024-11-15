Juvenile faces charges after threatening school shooting

MUNDELEIN -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives seized two firearms and filed a juvenile petition for charges against a juvenile who threatened a school shooting, authorities said.

On Nov. 13, deputies responded to a report of a school threat directed at Fremont Middle School in unincorporated Mundelein, according to a news release. Deputies learned that a student had threatened a school shooting while riding the school bus home after an altercation with other students.

Upon arriving home, the juvenile retrieved a shotgun and initiated a video call with one of the students involved in the earlier altercation, displaying the gun during the call, police said.

Deputies promptly responded to the juvenile’s residence, made contact with the juvenile, and seized the shotgun used in the video. Sheriff’s deputies and detectives located and seized an additional firearm and ammunition that was inside of a safe in the home.

The juvenile was petitioned to juvenile court on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. Charges against the juvenile’s guardians are pending, according to the release.

“We are incredibly grateful to the witnesses who stepped forward to report this threat,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “The community plays a critical role in preventing tragedies. Across the country, we’ve seen too many instances of school violence where warning signs went unreported. Thanks to the diligence and swift action of my dedicated staff, we were able to seize these weapons and ensure the safety of the school and our community. Together, we can make a difference by speaking up when something doesn’t seem right.”