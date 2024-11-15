Antioch Township sets ballot placement lottery

ANTIOCH -- Notice is hereby given that a lottery to determine the candidate’s placement on the ballot for the April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Antioch Township, 1275 Main St., Antioch.

The lottery will be held if any offices and candidates simultaneously file their nominating papers at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12, 2024, the first day for filing, or Nov. 18, 2024, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the last day for filing.

Any Candidate eligible for participation in the lottery is welcome to attend or, in the alternative, a representative of said candidate may participate in the lottery.

However, you are not required to be in attendance. The lottery will be conducted by James Hartman, the Antioch Township attorney. The lottery is open to the public.