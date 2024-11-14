Save-A-Pet begins ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption program

Save-A-Pet will begin their “Home for the Holidays” adoption promotion beginning Nov. 11 and lasting through Dec. 31. Jet Fire (pictured) is up for adoption. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet’s Home for the Holidays adoption promotion began Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 31.

The promotion features 50% off the adoption fee for all cats and dogs over 1 year old who have been at the shelter for six months or longer. If an animal qualifies for this promotion, the information will be found in their bio on SaveAPetIL.org.

“This promotion is a great way for people who are interested in adopting a pet to act while saving some money, especially around the expensive holiday season. It’s also great for some of our older animals who have been waiting at the shelter for someone to come along and see how special they are,” center manager Tim Medeiros said in a news release.

Along with the Home for the Holidays adoption promotion, Save-A-Pet also offers a Single Cat House promotion where the adoption fee is half off for cats that would prefer to be the only cat in the home.

More information on these adoption promotions can be found at SaveAPetIL.org.