Mobile pantry helps build healthier communities in Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA – Northern Illinois Food Bank’s partnership with Advocate Condell Medical Center is helping neighbors with chronic disease and facing food insecurity access nutritious food at a monthly Rx Mobile Market.

Research has shown that food insecurity and chronic health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and even cancer are closely linked. Individuals facing food insecurity are at a significantly higher risk of developing these conditions. To address this issue, Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Build Healthy Communities program is stepping in, ensuring that neighbors managing chronic diseases have access to the nutritious food they need to live healthier, happier lives, according to a news release.

Through a powerful collaboration with 13 health care partners across six counties, the food bank’s innovative Screen and Intervene initiative identifies food insecurity in local communities. Health care providers use the Hunger Vital Sign Tool to screen patients for food insecurity. This screening is the first crucial step in addressing the link between food insecurity and chronic health conditions.

Once screened, qualifying patients receive vouchers from their health care providers, giving them access to the Food Bank’s Rx Mobile program, which provides fresh, healthy groceries at no cost. The mobile pantries include nutritious food items such as fruits, vegetables, eggs, milk and lean meats. The Rx Mobile is a lifeline for many. Each event serves up to 150 households in only 90 minutes.

In Lake Villa, the monthly Advocate Condell Rx Mobile Market has had a profound impact. In 2023, Advocate Condell collaborated with Holy Family Episcopal Church, Grant Township and the Northern Illinois Food Bank to distribute nearly 116,000 pounds of fresh, healthy food to 3,133 families, benefiting more than 10,000 individuals. Since its inception, the Rx Mobile in Lake Villa has served 5,657 families and 18,657 community members, helping neighbors in need access nutritious food.

Beyond just food, the partnership with organizations such as SNAP, the YWCA and the University of Illinois Extension ensures that families have access to essential support services. This comprehensive approach not only helps provide nutritious food but also supports the broader well-being of the community.

A 2023 survey conducted by Northern Illinois Food Bank among attendees of the Lake Villa Rx Mobile Market highlighted the program’s impact. Eighty percent of participants reported a significant reduction in the stress of providing healthy food for their families, a key indicator of how the program alleviates food insecurity and its associated challenges. Additionally, 70% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the variety of fresh produce available at the pantry.

Andrea Pacheco, community health coordinator at Advocate Condell, plays a pivotal role in coordinating the Rx Mobile in Lake Villa. Pacheco is a key leader in organizing and directing volunteers and ensuring the smooth operation of the pantry. On pleasant days, the pantry operates as a walk-through where families can select their groceries. On inclement weather days, it shifts to a drive-thru format, ensuring access to food regardless of weather conditions.

“The Rx Mobile Market in Lake Villa is not just about providing food. It’s about improving the health and well-being of families who face food insecurity. By offering fresh, nutritious groceries and connecting individuals with critical health and support services, the program is helping build a stronger, healthier community, one family at a time,” said Julie Yurko, president and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank.

For more information about Northern Illinois Food Bank, visit SolveHungerToday.org.