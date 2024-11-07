November 07, 2024
Lake County Journal cartoonist wins pair of awards

Northern Illinois Newspaper Association Awards honor achievements in journalism

In the Best Use of Humor category, Lake County Journal cartoonist Tom Beck took first place for a cartoon titled "Exports from Canada" in the 2024 Northern Illinois Newspaper Association Awards competition.

DeKALB – For the second consecutive year, Lake County Journal cartoonist Tom Beck placed first and second in his division in the 2024 Northern Illinois News Association Awards competition.

In the Best Use of Humor category, Beck took first place for a cartoon titled “Exports from Canada.”

The judge’s comments were “Ouch. That’s just a great, er, burn. Also really well-illustrated.”

Beck took second place in the category for a cartoon titled “Illinois Campaign Finance Reform.”

The Northern Illinois News Association, in collaboration with the Department of Communication at Northern Illinois University, hosted its annual banquet and awards ceremony Oct. 24 on the NIU campus, honoring exceptional achievements in journalism across northern Illinois.

Lake County Journal cartoonist Tom Beck also took second place for a cartoon titled "Illinois Campaign Finance Reform."

Lake County Journal cartoonist Tom Beck also took second place for a cartoon titled "Illinois Campaign Finance Reform." (Photo provided by Tom Beck)

