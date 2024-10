GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the community center, 36630 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

Among the products will be holiday ornaments and seasonal decor, Color Steet, Arbonne, pet bandanas and accessories, cosmetics, skin care, wellness supplements, handmade jewelry and cards.

For more information, call 847-356-0008.