SWALCO to host 2 pumpkin smash sites after Halloween

The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County announced two pumpkin smash locations in Lake County will offer free compost givebacks this year.

Bring your pumpkins for composting and pick up 20 gallons of locally made compost to add to your garden, landscaping or yard.

Sites are the Wauconda Township Office parking lot, 505 W. Bonner Road, Wauconda, from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 and the Libertyville Adler Park Pool parking lot, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9.

Remember to remove candles, yarn, plastic and/or other decorations from the pumpkins.

Don’t forget to bring a bucket.

To learn more about pumpkin composting, visit the SWALCO website.