Chicago man killed in workplace accident in Gurnee

GURNEE -- Authorities are looking into the death of a Chicago man, who was reportedly run over by a piece of equipment at his workplace in Gurnee.

About 7:30 a.m. Oct. 18, the Gurnee Fire Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Illinois Tollway M-4 building, located along Interstate 94 near Grand Avenue in Gurnee, for a report of a person that had been run over by a piece of equipment, according to a news release.

A man in his 30s was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries. On Oct. 20, the Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified by hospital staff that the man had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Gregory Bolls of Chicago. The investigation into Bolls’ death, including a review of medical documentation as well as toxicology testing is ongoing. Preliminary results indicate that Bolls died from blunt force Injuries as a result of the incident, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and OSHA.