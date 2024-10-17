Improv Playhouse to present ‘Dracula’ as radio drama

Daniel Plumhoff of Gurnee steps into the role of the sinister Count Dracula. (Photo provided by Improv Playhouse)

LIBERTYVILLE – Prepare for a thrilling theatrical experience as Improv Playhouse presents “Dracula,” the iconic Bram Stoker novel brought to life as a staged radio drama using the original 1938 Orson Welles script.

Performances will take place Oct. 25 and 26 at Improv Playhouse Theater, 735 N. Milwaukee in Libertyville.

Directed by Improv Playhouse founder David Brian Stuart, the production pays homage to the golden age of radio. Welles’ little-known hourlong radio adaptation of “Dracula” was originally broadcast July 11, 1938, just months before his War of the Worlds broadcast.

“This adaptation is by far the closest to the original novel,” Stuart said in a news release. “The radio drama format allows the audience to immerse themselves fully in the tension and terror that Stoker crafted in his story while maintaining the suspenseful atmosphere that Welles masterfully brought to life.”

Daniel Plumhoff of Gurnee steps into the role of Count Dracula, a dream role he’s been eager to take on.

“It’s been a lifelong ambition to portray Dracula. There are so many layers to this character,” Plumhoff said in the release.

Sharing the stage with him is his father, Stephen Plumhoff, a veteran of Improv Playhouse productions. Stephen Plumhoff plays Dr. Seward, one of Dracula’s principal adversaries.

“Playing Dracula’s enemy is especially fun since my son is Dracula. We always get along great. Now I get the chance to take him down on stage,” Stephen Plumhoff said.

Other standout cast members include Mia Hirschel (Lake Zurich, AFTRA-SAG) as Mina, Susan Kries (Vernon Hills) as Lucy, Egon Schein (Libertyville) as Van Helsing, Dan Ness (Palatine) as Harker, Ted Rafferty (Schaumburg) as the captain of the ill-fated Demeter and Jerry Hirschel (Lake Zurich).

In keeping with the Halloween spirit, Improv Playhouse will offer treats and surprises throughout the evening.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Advance tickets are $17.50 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older and $7.50 for students. At the door, it’s $20 for all adults and $10 for students. A $2 discount will be given to those in costume at the door.

To buy tickets, visit www.improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529.

Improv Playhouse has been a cornerstone of the Libertyville arts community for more than 25 years, offering high-quality performances, education and entertainment.