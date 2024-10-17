Antioch Police Department’s new comfort dog to be sworn in this month

Flo, Antioch's new comfort dog, will be sworn in at the next Village Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23. (Photo provided by the Village of Antioch)

ANTIOCH – The village of Antioch Police Department welcomed its newest recruit, but it’s her colleagues who are in training.

Thanks to a generous donation from the Antioch Lions Club, Antioch police officers and staff are learning how a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Flo enhances public safety by providing comfort to those in need.

Flo is a trained service dog from SIT (Supporting Independence through Teamwork) Service Dogs in southern Illinois. The organization specializes in canine therapy and provides visits for rehabilitation facilities, child care centers, support groups and independent living facilities.

Flo, who has been training her whole life, will be sworn in at the Oct. 23 Village Board Trustee meeting.

Police Chief Geoff Guttschow said he solicited the help of the Lions Club after seeing the positive impacts comfort dogs are having in police departments across the country. Unlike traditional police K-9s trained to apprehend suspects and assist with searches, comfort dogs such as Flo serve a much different role by providing emotional support wherever needed.

Comfort dogs focus on recovery and well-being. Dogs such as Flo can help prevent burnout and improve overall officer morale.

“Policing is a high-stress profession. Evidence suggests that the presence of comfort dogs help reduce anxiety and stress levels among officers,” Guttschow said in a news release. “To see the staff smiling as Flo approaches them with her tail wagging looking for some attention has made our building feel more like a home away from home.”

Flo will serve as a bridge between the department and the community to help break down barriers and make officers more approachable. She will be made available to victims and witnesses who have been exposed to trauma to create a less intimidating environment.

“The Antioch Lions Club has long been one of our greatest supporters, continually stepping forward to assist us with critical initiatives when funding may not otherwise exist. Their generosity knows no bounds,” Mayor Scott Gartner said in the release. “Through their support of our comfort dog program, they are helping to care for our community’s protectors while at the same time helping support people in their worst moments. I am incredibly grateful for their continued support and partnership and we look forward to continuing to work with them in our shared goal of enhancing the well-being of our community.”