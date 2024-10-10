One Hope United expands Rebound transitional living program to Zion

One Hope United recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of its Rebound Transitional Living Program from Waukegan to a newly upgraded space in Zion. (Photo provided by Krysta Hofmeyer for One Hope United)

ZION – One Hope United recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of its Rebound Transitional Living Program from Waukegan to a newly upgraded space in Zion.

The Rebound program, designed for young men aged 17-21 without family support, provides four apartments, each housing three residents, to promote independence and community living. In addition to safe housing, Rebound supports participants with educational and vocational opportunities to help them transition into adulthood.

Attendees at the Sept. 20 event had the opportunity to tour the new facility and learn more about how Rebound equips young men with the tools they need to thrive in life.

”Moving to the new Rebound location will provide a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for [One Hope United] young adults to live in actual apartments,” Sergio Lira, director of programs, said in a news release. “Over the past year, five young adults have graduated from high school or completed their GED. Additionally, during this time, two young adults have moved on from our program into their own apartments and are maintaining steady jobs. We have another young adult preparing to transition into their own apartment very soon as well.”

The event took place at Rebound’s new location at 2105 Elisha Ave., in Zion, where attendees celebrated this important expansion that will impact the lives of young men seeking to transition to independent living.

One Hope United is a nonprofit providing early childhood education, child and family services, behavioral and mental health resources, and residential programs for more than 129 years. OHU proudly serves more than 10,000 children and families each year across Illinois and Florida. Through evidence-based and trauma-informed practices, OHU empowers children and families to see and create a future where, regardless of their past, they can reach their full potential.