Highway to be dedicated to Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sean P. Maher

GURNEE – Recently, state Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, helped dedicate a section of highway on the border of her district as “U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Sean P. Maher Memorial Highway” in honor of a deceased Illinois service member.

Maher was born in Grayslake and graduated from Warren Township High School in 2003. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the armed forces. On Feb. 2, 2005, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Maher was killed in an ambush just days before the end of his tour. Those who knew Maher described him as “kind, generous and athletic.”

Mason was a chief sponsor of House Joint Resolution 66, which designates U.S. Route 45 from Belvidere Road in Grayslake north to Washington Street as the “U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Sean P. Maher Memorial Highway.” This measure passed with unanimous bipartisan support.