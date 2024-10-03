Realm of Terror featured in new slasher movie

Local haunted house Realm of Terror is featured in a new slasher movie, "Haunt Season." Here, the Jack o' Lantern killer is featured. (Photo provided by Realm of Terror)

ROUND LAKE BEACH – Top-rated in Illinois and nationwide, Realm of Terror will make its theatrical debut as the backdrop for the horror film “Haunt Season” created by local filmmaker Jake Jarvi for Epic Pictures Group.

This is Realm of Terror’s 22nd season providing premium scares.

Originally from Lake Bluff and a Gurnee resident, director and writer Jarvi knew he wanted to reinvent the slasher genre by exploring the haunted house community from the perspective of the actors rather than patrons.

“Haunt Season” follows recent theater grad Matilda, who takes a scare acting job at a local Halloween attraction. As the film progresses, the actors learn there is a costumed killer in their midst and Matilda and her coven of spooky new friends must band together to survive the night.

“I wanted to tell a story from the perspective of the haunters,” Jarvi said in a news release. “I love it when movies bring you into a specific subculture and let you soak in it a bit. The idea of creating something special in an incredibly accepting yet slightly dangerous feeling community felt fresh.”

With Realm of Terror, Jarvi described the set location as terrifying.

“It doesn’t matter if the haunt is turned on or not, that space is specifically designed to unsettle you,” Jarvi said. “We got an unbelievable amount of production value that the whole Realm of Terror team has spent more than 20 years perfecting. It looks absolutely incredible on screen.”

For haunt creator Steve Kristof, the film is a unique way to share the haunt with more people as Realm of Terror reopens for its 22nd season.

“Horror is an expansive genre with a cult following and Realm of Terror is a premier haunt destination in the area,” Kristof said in the release. “We’re really excited for the opportunity to share our brand of scares with a larger audience through this film who may not know who we are yet.”

In addition to scary entertainment, Realm of Terror provides two opportunities for Halloween enthusiasts looking for a tamer experience.

“While we love being a leader in thrilling scares, we always want to accommodate the diversity of our patrons and what they’re looking for in a more subdued Halloween experience,” Kristof said.

For guests looking for premium scares without character interaction, the all-new No Actor Night by Realm of Terror offers scary ambiance in a more controlled setting. On Sunday, Oct. 20, guests will enjoy roaming Realm of Terror as a themed attraction without scare actors present in the venue.

From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, a family-friendly event will be available before regular scaring hours begin. Family Frights highlights a trick-or-treat walk featuring spooky characters appropriate for all ages and a sensory aware experience for patrons. The event will feature a spooky-not-scary walkthrough of the haunted house with limited audio and decor as well as family-friendly activities.

Beyond the main attraction, the venue offers a virtual queue line and interactive experiences for patrons to enjoy while they wait. There is a gift shop, haunt bar, local food trucks, themed carnival games and a mini escape room.

“Haunt Season” premieres Oct. 4 in Los Angeles for a limited theatrical release. It will be available Oct. 8 via video on-demand.

Realm of Terror is open on select dates from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit realmofterror.com.