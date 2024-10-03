Libertyville Sunrise Rotary, Zengeler Cleaners team up for Coats For Vets Drive

LIBERTYVILLE – As the calendar turns to fall, it’s time for Libertyville Sunrise Rotary and Zengeler Cleaners to kick off this year’s Coats for Vets collection drive.

Coats for Vets collects winter coats, jackets and other seasonal apparel for veterans throughout northern Illinois. Donations will be accepted by any member of Libertyville Sunrise Rotary or can be dropped off at Zengeler Cleaners Libertyville stores at 539 E. Park Ave. and 1401 Peterson Road, the official collection locations for the annual campaign.

“Transitioning from the military back to civilian life can be a daunting challenge for far too many veterans,” Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, said in a news release. “This is especially true for those looking to find meaningful work in an ever-changing job market. The result: Many who protected our way of life now live below the poverty line, a condition that’s just not acceptable. After all, all Americans are indebted to the service of our vets.”

Coats for Vets provides a simple yet meaningful opportunity for each of us to address some of these needs while showing appreciation to veterans for their service.

The drive collects gloves, hats, blankets and other seasonal apparel in addition to coats and jackets. Last year, Libertyville Sunrise Rotary and Zengeler Cleaners combined to collect 8,063 winter apparel items with an estimated retail value of several thousand dollars.

“Please scour your closets and donate all those extra items that our vets need so badly, as all donations are welcomed,” Zengeler said. “With your generosity, we’re confident this year’s drive will be another huge success.”

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Once the donations are gathered, the Zengeler team will inspect, repair as needed and clean every item.

Carol Goldthwaite is coordinating delivery of the donations to Midwest Veterans Closet this year.

“Many thanks for the continued support of Zengeler Cleaners and Libertyville Sunrise Rotary,” Goldthwaite said. “I am honored to be the point person for this year’s Coats for Vets collection drive. Those of us at the Midwest Veterans Closet are blessed to see such incredible results year after year. The need has not lessened and the wonderful weather-appropriate apparel donations are all received with gratefulness by the vets, active-duty military and their families. Your generosity of spirit and energy allows us to continue growing this much-needed service for our country’s heroes.”